Newspaper: Utah legislative committee revs up new plan for vehicle safety inspections

Utah did away with mandatory vehicle safety inspections in 2017, but car equipment checkups could be making a partial comeback after a legislative panel voted Wednesday to begin drafting legislation for the 2020 session.

Members of the Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Interim Committee backed the request of Sen. Kathleen Riebe, D-Cottonwood Heights, to open a committee bill and explore the “low-hanging fruit” of requiring inspections as part of the sale of used vehicles.

“I am respectful that people want to have an experience that has less bureaucracy,” Riebe said. “But when I get on the highway, I have an assumption that the cars around me are safe, that the highways are safe.”

