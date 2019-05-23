NEWSPAPER: Investigators seek help in 20-year-old case of missing car repair shop owner

DENVER, Colorado – Twenty years ago a car repair shop owner was called to help a stranded motorist and was never seen again.

On the anniversary of Dale Williams’ disappearance, Colorado Bureau of Investigation agents and Montrose County Sheriff’s Office employees are asking for the public’s help in solving the perplexing mystery in the small Western Slope town of Nucla.

On May 27, 1999, the 42-year-old man apparently received a phone call from a stranded motorist requesting help. Williams stopped along the way at a Nucla business for a brief discussion about another job he was scheduled to start and then continued on to the stranded motorist.

