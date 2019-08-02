Newspaper: Ford Focus, Fiesta owners deal with ‘transmission repair nightmare’

DETROIT – Ford Focus and Fiesta owners from around the country say they experienced new rejection at Ford dealerships when they took their cars for repair after the automaker quietly issued a special service notice in response to a Free Press investigation into the cars’ defective transmissions.

Focus and Fiesta owners from 33 states have reached out to the Free Press after its Out of Gear investigation gave them fresh hope they’ll be made whole despite years of frustration.

As a result of the report, members of Congress called for action and federal safety regulators said they’re looking at “all available information, including consumer complaints.”

