BILLINGS, Montana (Billings Gazette) – The auto body program at City College at Montana State University Billings partnered with the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program for the second year to help with the donation of a refurbished car to a local family.

Micki Morrow and her daughter were presented the vehicle at the City College Car Show and Collision Repair Exploration Day in April.

