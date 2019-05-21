NEWSPAPER: 1985 murder of TV director leads to arrest of NC auto repair shop worker

By Mark Price / Charlotte Observer

A 52-year-old man from one of North Carolina’s sparsely populated mountain counties has been tied to the 1985 killing of a Hollywood producer credited with some of the most popular TV shows of the 70s and 80s, according to the Associated Press.

Police accused Edwin Hiatt of killing of Barry Crane, reported Law & Crime. Hiatt was being held on $2 million bond Thursday in North Carolina, and is awaiting extradition to Los Angeles, reports Variety.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE