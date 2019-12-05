New Survey: Workforce challenges faced by small businesses

When we asked business owners about the most pressing current workforce challenge in their business, 58 percent of small business owners reported the inability to find employees with the right skills to fill key positions.

With low unemployment, attracting top talent has become much more competitive. This difficult hiring landscape can be challenging for small businesses because they must be able to attract workers who may also be considering higher salaries and richer benefits offered by larger organizations.

Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs), like Oasis, can help small business owners offer world-class benefits as part of a total compensation package to enable them to vie for talent on equal footing with much larger employers.

Current Pressure Points

Trends in Hiring

People Management Tasks Drain Productivity

Employees are Committed and Engaged

Preparing for the Next Several Months

