New nationwide program facilitates ‘resolution of potential overtime & minimum wage violations’

The Wage and Hour Division’s (WHD) new nationwide program, the Payroll Audit Independent Determination (PAID) program, facilitates resolution of potential overtime and minimum wage violations under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).

The program’s primary objectives are to resolve such claims expeditiously and without litigation, to improve employers’ compliance with overtime and minimum wage obligations, and to ensure that more employees receive the back wages they are owed—faster.

Under PAID, employers are encouraged to conduct audits and, if they discover overtime or minimum wage violations, to self-report those violations. Employers may then work in good faith with WHD to correct their mistakes and to quickly provide 100% of the back wages due to their affected employees.

