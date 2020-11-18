New lobby group sets goal of all electric vehicle sales by 2030

By Madi Hawkins / ASA

This week, the Zero Emission Transportation Association (ZETA) announced their organizational goal of 100 percent electric vehicle sales by the end of the decade.

ZETA is a coalition of 28 businesses across the United States, including utility groups like Pacific Gas and Electric, automobile industry stakeholders such as Tesla and Uber, and many others.

ZETA is working towards total electric vehicle sales through promotion of consumer incentives, domestic manufacturing, emissions and performance standards, infrastructure investments and federal support for local leaders.

Additionally, ZETA will be launching an Education Fund as an affiliated group to educate the public on the environmental and social benefits of electric vehicle adoption.

