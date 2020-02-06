New Hampshire Senator introduces OEM Repair Procedures Legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Feb. 6, 2020 – New Hampshire Sen. Regina Birdsell (R-19) has introduced Senate Bill (SB) 513, addressing original equipment manufacturer (OEM) repair procedures for collision repairs. ASA supports this legislation.

ASA is urging New Hampshire repairers and vehicle owners to send a letter to your state legislators in support of SB 513.

(CLICK HERE to submit a letter. The whole process takes only a couple of minutes but can make a substantial difference in protecting motorists.)

With regard to vehicle repair procedures, the bill states that “no insurance company, agent, or adjuster shall knowingly fail to pay a claim to the claimant or repairer to the extent the claimant’s vehicle is repaired in conformance with applicable manufacturer’s procedures.”

“OEM repair procedures are the logical repair processes to be followed. They ensure that as much as possible is being done to protect consumers and small businesspersons in the repair chain following an accident,” said Bob Redding, ASA’s Washington D.C. representative.

Similar legislation was introduced last year in the New Hampshire House of Representatives but was ultimately vetoed by the governor.

The New Hampshire Senate Committee on Commerce held a hearing Jan. 28, 2020, regarding the legislation.

ASA submitted comments to the committee in support of the legislation. CLICK HERE to read the letter supporting SB 513.

