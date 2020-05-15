NEW! ASA releases new resources for mechanical, collision wages

Want to know what other technicians in the automotive service and repairers in the automotive body fields get paid in your state?

For the second year in a row, the Automotive Service Association has released two new resources for the industry that shows this data.

Mechanical

CLICK HERE FOR CURRENT CHART AVAILABLE (May 2019*)

CLICK HERE FOR LAST YEAR’S CHART (May 2018*)

Collision

CLICK HERE FOR CURRENT CHART AVAILABLE (May 2019*)

CLICK HERE FOR LAST YEAR’S CHART (May 2018*)

Editor’s Note: “Annual wages have been calculated by multiplying the hourly mean wage by a ‘year-round, full-time’ hours figure of 2,080 hours; for those occupations where there is not an hourly wage published, the annual wage has been directly calculated from the reported survey data.”