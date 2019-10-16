NBC News: ‘Bad luck if your GM car needs spare parts or a repair’

By Paul A. Eisenstein/NBC News

The ripple effects of the United Automobile Workers Union strike are starting to be felt, with car dealers reporting low inventory on popular models, and repair shops scrambling to find parts for GM vehicles.

They aren’t the only ones feeling the pinch — as the strike by almost 47,000 members of the UAW enters its fifth week, the walkout is costing GM as much as $90 million a day, according to various industry estimates.

READ MORE