National Tire Safety Week: Car Care Council recommends 4-step tire check

BETHESDA, Md., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Maintaining a vehicle’s tires is essential to maximize tire life and ensure safety on the road. There is no better time to start than National Tire Safety Week in May to start checking tire pressure and condition regularly, says the Car Care Council.

The Car Care Council supports National Tire Safety Week held May 20-27 and conducted by the United States Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA). With its “Know Your Roll” theme, USTMA urges motorists, including first-time drivers, to “know their roll” and check their tires in advance of the busy summer driving season.

“We encourage motorists to check their vehicle’s tire pressure, alignment and tread before they hit the road this summer. National Tire Safety Week is the ideal time to ‘be car care aware’ and ‘know your roll,'” said Rich White, executive director, Car Care Council. “Tires affect a vehicle’s ride, handling, traction and safety. Checking tire pressure often and having your tires rotated and balanced regularly are an important way to keep your vehicle running efficiently and safely.”

It only takes a few minutes to check tire condition and stay safer on the road. The non-profit Car Care Council recommends a quick four-step tire check to help avoid the aggravation of changing a flat tire on the side of the road.

Check that all tires, including the spare, are inflated to recommended pressure levels.

Check tire tread depth with a simple penny test – if you see Lincoln’s head above the tread, then it is time for new tires.

Check for irregular wear as uneven wear indicates a need for wheel alignment.

Check tires for cuts, bruises, bulges, bald spots or other irregularities that can lead to a flat tire.

For more information on tire safety and maintenance, visit www.ustires.org/safety. For service interval schedules, questions to ask a technician and other helpful auto care information, view the Car Care Council’s free digital Car Care Guide at www.carcare.org/car-care-guide.

