National Safety Council issues warning about leaving children in hot vehicles

ITASCA, Ill., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — As temperatures across the country continue to climb this summer and states begin to reopen, the National Safety Council is calling on Americans to educate themselves about the dangers of pediatric vehicular heatstroke and how to prevent it.

This is not a traffic safety area in which the U.S. can call itself a leader; in 2018 and 2019, we set painful records for the number of children dying in hot vehicles.1

Already this year, at least six children in the U.S. have died from being in a hot vehicle.2

On July 1, join NSC, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and fellow partners for a virtual press event and heatstroke roundtable, beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Stakeholders can also participate in a Tweetup from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. using the hashtags #HeatstrokeKills and #CheckForBaby.

Pediatric vehicular heatstroke deaths occur when a caregiver forgets a child in a vehicle, the child gains access to a vehicle or someone knowingly leaves a child in a vehicle.

Often when caregivers forget a child, they are outside of their regular routine, under stress or have experienced a lack of sleep, which is not uncommon for new parents.

Also, during the COVID-19 pandemic, more vehicles have been sitting idle, and already this year three children have died after gaining access to unlocked vehicles. But parents and caregivers can take simple steps to help eliminate these preventable deaths:

All drivers should keep car doors locked so children cannot gain access

Teach children that cars are not play areas

Create a habit of always checking the backseat before leaving your vehicle

Place a purse, briefcase or cell phone in the backseat of a vehicle, which can force drivers to look before they lock

Never leave a child in a vehicle when running errands, not even for a minute. Rolling down a window does little to keep a vehicle cool, and heatstroke deaths have occurred even in vehicles parked in shaded areas. There is no safe time period for leaving a child in a vehicle. This holds true even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bystanders can also play an important role in saving a life – if you see a child alone in a vehicle, call 911 and get help immediately.

In addition, employers have an important role to play in curbing this issue, as 25% of these deaths occur in workplace parking lots while the parent or caregiver is at work.3 Use the free NSC Children in Hot Cars training to understand how to mitigate the risks. Free monthly prevention newsletters on this topic are also now available.

In an era where we never forget our cell phones, we are too frequently forgetting our most precious passengers. By taking steps to prevent pediatric vehicular heatstroke deaths, we can all help the U.S. avoid surpassing one of the saddest records in roadway safety history.

