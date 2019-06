By Doane Yawger / Merced County Times

Auto mechanics are amazing people.

I am awed by the knowledge and skills mechanics have in making our cars run right.

Cars have always been intricate and sophisticated creations.

Even the primitive Ford Model T, which is more than 100 years old, is a vast array of parts and pieces.

Just look at an “exploded” view of a Model T in a vintage repair manual and you’ll get the idea.

