‘Mitchell Cloud Estimating’ solution donated to collision repair schools nationwide

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitchell, a leading provider of technology, connectivity and information solutions to the Property & Casualty (P&C) claims and Collision Repair industries, has donated more than $3.4 million worth of its Mitchell Cloud Estimating™ solution to dozens of US collision repair and technical schools.

The donation of the cloud-based estimating solution, which writes estimates on collision damage, assists students by teaching them the estimating writing process to prepare them for work upon graduation.

“We’re always looking for opportunities to give back, both to our professional and local communities,” said Debbie Day, executive vice president and general manager, Auto Physical Damage Solutions at Mitchell International. “Our cloud-based estimating solution has brought our industry into the future, in that it frees estimators from their desks by allowing them to work anywhere, anytime, on any device. We are proud to support so many shop workers in their training and skill development with technology they’ll use day-to-day and that has changed the way we write estimates.”

The Mitchell Cloud Estimating solution modernizes the way repair facilities write estimates by enabling them to write estimates anywhere, and shortening research time by providing repair procedures at the estimate line level. Additionally, it can be integrated with other Mitchell products including the Mitchell Diagnostics™ system and the Mitchell Connect™ system. It can run on Microsoft Windows, Apple’s iOS, and Android operating systems, as well as any web browser. The solution’s cloud-based nature makes its donation easy and a practical way to facilitate training on estimation writing.

“Mitchell’s generous donation enables us to provide a teaching experience that leverages the cloud, equipping collision students for the future,” said Brandon Eckenrode, Director of Development at Collision Repair Education Foundation. “The knowledge and expertise afforded by the Mitchell Cloud Estimating solution has become a key part of how we can offer support to local high school and college collision instructors. We can provide first-rate training to schools across the country, thanks to Mitchell, to prepare shop workers and owners of tomorrow.”

Mitchell began donating the Mitchell Cloud Estimating solution to schools in 2018, but has been donating various products for years, including a uniform donation Mitchell made in 2016 to future collision repair industry members, through a partnership with the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF).

