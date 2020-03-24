Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces ‘Stay at Home’ order

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a “Stay at Home” order, effective at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, and running through 11:59 p.m. Monday, April 13, 2020.

Below is a copy of the eight-page executive order and contains a couple of highlights for you to review and the 11-page document that she refers to from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Cyber & Infrastructure Security Agency Director, regarding clarification of “essential critical infrastructure workers.”

ASA recommends business owners read the entire document and discuss with their employees accordingly for everyone’s health and well-being.

CLICK HERE to view the entire executive order.

CLICK HERE to view the entire clarification of “essential critical infrastructure workers.”