Maryann Croce’s Coach’s Corner: Modern auto shop owner

Today’s shop owner has an amazing opportunity. The way business was done years ago has changed due to technology advances and consumer buying shifts. Yet some businesses are being operated within an outdated model.

Because technology is changing so rapidly, modern shop owners need to be ready to adapt to these changes to best serve their customers, community and to attract top talent. This means acquiring and building new skills in the operations of your business to improve all areas.

Sales – conversations including phone, email, in-person, and text

Marketing – channels, platforms, and strategy

People – quality relationships

Finances – understand to confidently make better business decisions

Systems and Processes – gaining control of your day and your business

A modern shop owner realizes that they are a resource to their community and act as such. People are relying on your business to keep their vehicles safe and reliable. They are looking to support good businesspeople in their community whom they can relate to. They want to know they made the right choice in choosing your business.

They want to know that you care about them

They want to know you will answer their questions

They want to know you will be there when things go wrong

A modern shop owner understands the enemy of business success is an outdated way of thinking. This enemy with keep your business from growing.

Defending your comfort zone

Not listening to your customer feedback to improve customer care

Whining, complaining, or blaming about business challenges

Going it alone and not asking for help

Modern shop owners are part of a community that is setting expectations and raising industry standards. I say fight the enemy. That old way of thinking and operating doesn’t serve you, your community, or your team. Embrace the thinking of a modern shop owner. Look for the opportunities that are right in front of you to make an impact.

Tap into your leader within by being an example of professionalism each day. Do this right and gain the clarity, control and confidence needed to operate your business successfully.

What hasn’t changed are the business owner fundamentals.

Relatable messaging – to your target market

Build quality relationships -business and personal

Understand basic business finances – where you are and where you are going

You need to care about your customers, team, community and take pride in what you do. Remember: ‘Integrity is doing the right thing even when no one is watching’. – C.S. Lewis

Maryann Croce, a certified partner of Todd Herman’s 90 Day Year™, is a leadership coach/shop owner. Her company Small Biz Vantage specializes in leadership development for trade business owners. She is an auto shop owner since 1999. You can reach Maryann at (203) 913-7741 or maryann@smallbizvantage.com Maryann speaks on leadership and mindset. SmallBizVantage.com