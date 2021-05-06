Maryann Croce’s Coach’s Corner: Culture – your competitive advantage

Most owners and leaders are so busy with the day to day of their business, it leaves little time to work on their business. I get it because it happened to Tony and me in the early years of owning our shop. No words of wisdom suddenly made us see the light. We were simply tired. Tired of going at hectic pace and how it was affecting our relationship.

We unpacked what was happening.

Too many demands on ourselves

Not enough team accountability

Accommodating the wrong customers

The next step is a big one that you decide. Is the pain greater than the pain of changing?

No one can make that decision but you. No matter how many tips, tricks or hacks you want to try first, eventually you will realize that something needs to change.

If not, you are leaving your business to chance. Chance comes with a lot of hoping and wishing things will change on their own. I can tell you, a business that is built to thrive, (be profitable, sustainable, and enjoyable) does not happen by chance.

Think about places you have worked before.

Who was the best boss you had?

What characteristics did he/she have?

Why did that person the stand-out?

When I speak with shop owners/leaders many realize that their shop culture evolved over time on its own. They didn’t intentionally build it. It’s not because it isn’t important. It’s because they are busy putting out fires. There is a lot to owning a shop and because family and friends may not understand, it can be isolating at times.

Culture starts with you.

You are the foundation of your business. You are in control of more than you know.

Start with core values.

Vision – 12 months out.

Assess your culture now.

Track your leadership progress.

“We change our behavior when the pain of staying the same becomes greater than the pain of changing. Consequences give us the pain that motivates us to change.” – Dr. Henry Cloud & Dr. John Townsend

For Tony and me our relationship was important to both of us. We were building our dream together. As we grew so did our business and our purpose. At first, we saw ourselves as a resource to our community, then it extended to our team and industry peers. Finally, as resource to the next generation coming into the auto industry. Helping them see it as a viable career option. We became involved with activities that supported each of these parts of our business.

Auto Shop Owner/Leader Culture Masterclass.

If you would like to turn your culture into your competitive advantage, I am offering a FREE Auto Shop Owners/Leaders Culture Masterclass starting soon. Register here for the Culture Masterclass. I look forward to meeting you and seeing you there. Do not leave your business to chance. Change starts with you and you are capable of more than you realize.