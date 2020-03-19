Mark your calendar! ASA sets Aug. 24-25 for Co-located Events – CARS, TTF, ABM & more

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — ASA has slated Aug. 24-25 as the new dates for the association’s joint CARS (Congress of Automotive Repair & Service), TTF (Technology & Telematics Forum), annual business meeting and live PODCASTS.

The event had originally been scheduled for May 4-5, 2020 in the Dallas-Fort Worth community at the Hurst Conference Center, but ASA’s Board of Directors decided late last week to postpone it because of ongoing health concerns with the Coronavirus (COVID19) and the suspension of all travel by many key sponsors/supporters..

Plans are for the event to remain at the same location.

Bob Wills, chairman of the ASA Board of Directors, said the board’s selection of the new date was made after careful consideration.

“We had to balance the health and safety of our participants with the challenges of scheduling amid other already scheduled events,” Wills said.

The board didn’t want to get too late in the year – because of already scheduled events in November – while ensuring the event didn’t interfere with other events that were rescheduled or already scheduled for ASA affiliates around the country, Wills said.

“We remain optimistic that by holding it in August, we will not face any health concerns, and that we will be able to provide important, cutting-edge training that was already scheduled,” Wills said. “In fact, if there is to be a ‘good thing’ that comes from this, we will have more rooms available to increase our offerings.”

ASA’s decision to postpone the event started as the association, prepared to launch registration a couple of weeks ago, began receiving calls from sponsors/supporters of corporate travel suspensions.

By last Friday, other prominent groups began postponing or cancelling, such as NAPA Expo being postponed, CIC canceling its April 8-9 meeting and ASA Northwest postponing its upcoming meeting. In addition to industry events, sporting events were also facing similar issues, including major league baseball, professional hockey and golf, and pro and college basketball.

ASA President/Executive Director Ray Fisher said the association continues to follow CDC guidelines and “keeping the health of our members at the forefront.”

Fisher said ASA’s commitment to holding a first-class event and continuing to offer top-notch member services will not wane.

When the event occurs, it will still feature co-located options such as CARS and TTF in addition to the ASA’s Annual Business Meeting, Live Podcasts and much more.

“We hope to have even more information by the early part of next week,” Fisher said.

For more information and continuing updates on the event, click HERE.

