ASA’s members-only Division Newsletters are now Podcasts!

And for this month only, non-ASA members can listen!

Next month, the Legislative, Mechanical & Collision Newsletters will be, well…

Click the links below to LISTEN!

LISTEN NOW! Tuesday, Feb. 18 (Legislative)

LISTEN NOW! Wednesday, Feb. 19 (Mechanical)

LISTEN NOW! Thursday, Feb. 20 (Collision)

To hear previous ASA Podcasts, click HERE.