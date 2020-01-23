Less than 40 days to complete new FCA Certification requirement

Time is running out!

In order to maintain your FCA Certification, you must complete the following AMi courses by March 1:

How to use Tech Authority

Marketing your FCA Certification

These courses are web based, so they can be taken whenever is most convenient for you and they take about an hour each.

The cost $41.50 per course. Thank you to those shops who have already completed this requirement.

Registration instructions are below, please contact Stephanie Schleicher if you have any questions at (586) 497-2053 or ss3507@chrysler.com.

AMi Registration Instructions

Go to www.amisignup.com If you do not have an MyAMi account, click on “Don’t have an account?” Register. Complete the “Create an Account” form. You will receive a confirmation email. Click on link to confirm by entering confirmation code in “Confirm your account” page. Enter Confirmation Code Complete your profile by choosing the Industry Segment “Automotive Collision Repair” & Area of Interest as “FCA Certified Collision Repair Network”. (You may need to scroll down to find the FCA option). PLEASE INCLUDE YOUR SHOP NAME IN YOUR PROFILE. Once complete, Save Profile

Sincerly,

The FCA Certified Collision Team

Comments

comments