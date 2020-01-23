Less than 40 days to complete new FCA Certification requirement
Time is running out!
In order to maintain your FCA Certification, you must complete the following AMi courses by March 1:
- How to use Tech Authority
- Marketing your FCA Certification
These courses are web based, so they can be taken whenever is most convenient for you and they take about an hour each.
The cost $41.50 per course. Thank you to those shops who have already completed this requirement.
Registration instructions are below, please contact Stephanie Schleicher if you have any questions at (586) 497-2053 or ss3507@chrysler.com.
AMi Registration Instructions
- Go to www.amisignup.com
- If you do not have an MyAMi account, click on “Don’t have an account?” Register.
- Complete the “Create an Account” form.
- You will receive a confirmation email. Click on link to confirm by entering confirmation code in “Confirm your account” page.
- Enter Confirmation Code
- Complete your profile by choosing the Industry Segment “Automotive Collision Repair” & Area of Interest as “FCA Certified Collision Repair Network”. (You may need to scroll down to find the FCA option). PLEASE INCLUDE YOUR SHOP NAME IN YOUR PROFILE.
- Once complete, Save Profile
Sincerly,
The FCA Certified Collision Team