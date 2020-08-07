Latest car recalls through Aug. 6 – and there are many

From the Detroit Free Press

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for July 30 through Aug. 6, including a Honda recalls involving 607,784 and 324,194 units.

See the list of this week’s recalls involving 10 or more units below:

Altec

Altec Industries, Inc. (Altec) is recalling certain 1995-1998 Altec A0442 aerial devices. The boom lift hydraulic cylinder end gland may fail causing uncontrolled boom movement. 141 units are affected.

Autocar

Autocar, LLC. (Autocar) is recalling certain 2014-2018 Xpeditor vehicles manufactured with a single cross-member behind the engine and equipped with a front engine power take off (FEPTO). The mounting brackets of the first cross member behind the engine may fail prematurely due to strain caused by improper spacing between the cross members, causing the supportive cross member to become loose and detach from the frame rails. 82 units are affected.

Blue Bird

Blue Bird Body Company (Blue Bird) is recalling certain 2019-2021 Vision and All-American transit buses. The three-point seatbelt assembly may have been installed without reinforcing washers under the floor at the anchorage point, possibly preventing the assembly from remaining anchored in the event of a crash. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 210, “Seat Belt Assembly Anchorages.” 149 units are affected.

Blue Bird Body Company (Blue Bird) is recalling certain 2018-2021 All-American and 2019-2021 Vision school buses. The three-point seatbelt assembly may have been installed without reinforcing washers under the floor at the anchorage point, possibly preventing the assembly from remaining anchored in the event of a crash. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 210, “Seat Belt Assembly Anchorages.” 3,532 units are affected.

Fccc

Daimler Trucks North America LLC (DTNA) is recalling certain 2018 Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (FCCC) XBP, 2016-2019 XCM, 2017-2020 XCS, 2018-2019 XBR, 2017-2019 XBS, 2016-2019 XCL, 2017-2020 XCP and 2016-2020 XCR recreation vehicle chassis that received the ‘inspection-only’ remedy from recall 18V-582. The rear mounted Power Distribution Module (PDM) may have been damaged during manufacturing, possibly resulting in the rear marker lights, brake lights, or turn signals not functioning. 12,038 units are affected.

Ford

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2021 F-650 and F-750 trucks equipped with 7.3L gasoline engines. The underbody heat shield and other heat-protection components were not installed during assembly. Without these components, the interior cabin floor and seat attachments may reach elevated temperatures in certain driving conditions. 1,229 units are affected.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020 Escape and Transit vehicles. The affected vehicles may have an improperly crimped diffuser in the side curtain air bags which may result in the diffuser detaching from the inflator in the event of an air bag deployment. 68 units are affected.

Freightliner

Great Dane

Great Dane Trailers (Great Dane) is recalling certain Truck Bodies equipped with Maxon GPTLR and GPTWR Lift Gates with License Plate Bracket Light number 908120-01. If installed, the license plate light may aim rearward and not towards the license plate. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.” 23 units are affected.

Gulf Stream

Gulf Stream Coach, Inc. (Gulfstream) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Super-Lite 19RD Travel Trailers. When the black water holding tank is full, the clearance between the axle and the black water holding tank may be insufficient. 22 units are affected.

Honda

Honda (America Honda Motor Co.) is recalling certain 2018-2020 Odyssey vehicles. Water may enter the outer door handle cables for the sliding doors. If this occurs, the outer door handle cables may freeze in cold temperatures, preventing the front and rear sliding door latches from securely latching. 324,194 units are affected. Read more

American Honda Motor Co. (Honda) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Odyssey vehicles. Water may get into the rearview camera mounting holes and enter the camera lens and cause a distorted image, or no image at all. Additionally, if the rearview camera view mode is set to top-down view, or switched from that view to another mode in a bright environment, the image may not display. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, “Rearview Mirrors.” 212,068 units are affected.

Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) is recalling certain 2018-2020 Odyssey, 2019-2020 Passport, and 2019-2021 Pilot vehicles. Incorrect instrument panel control module software can cause the instrument panel to not display critical information, such as engine oil pressure, speedometer, and gear selector position until the next ignition cycle. Additionally, it can prevent the rearview camera image from displaying. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) numbers 101, “Control and Displays” and 111, “Rearview Mirrors.” 607,784 units are affected.

Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) is recalling certain 2019-2021 Pilot, 2019-2020 Odyssey and 2019-2020 Passport vehicles. Incorrect central network software programming may cause several errors to occur that can delay or prevent the rearview camera image from displaying. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 111, “Rearview Mirrors.” 499,342 units are affected.

Keystone

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Keystone Fuzion (models 357, 369, 373, 379, 419, 424, 427, 429 and 430) and Impact (models 26V, 28V, 29V, 311, 317, 330, 343, 359, 367 and 415) toy hauler travel trailers. The generator transfer switch may be incorrectly wired with the transfer switch “Line” wiring (shore cord) and “Load” wiring (power center wiring) reversed, allowing the generator power to energize the shore power connection. 594 units are affected.

Kia

Kia Motors America (Kia) is recalling certain 2020 Stinger vehicles equipped with a 2.0L Turbo-GDI engine. A component within the Rack Mounted Motor Driven Power Steering (MDPS) Assembly may have been manufactured incorrectly, possibly resulting in the steering locking or becoming difficult while driving. 104 units are affected.

Kia Motors America (Kia) is recalling certain 2020 Telluride vehicles equipped with Smart Cruise Control (SCC). When a trailer is connected to the vehicle, the trailer brake lights will not illuminate when the SCC applies the brakes. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.” 86,921 units are affected.

Mercedes-Benz

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling certain 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Freightliner Sprinter vehicles. The incorrect leaf spring shims may have been installed between the rear axle and the leaf springs possibly affecting the vehicle’s handling. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 126, “Electronic Stability Control Systems.” 26 units are affected.

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling certain 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vehicles. The chassis may be missing the additional stabilization required for its cargo capacity. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 126, “Electronic Stability Control Systems.” Four units are affected.

Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC. (MBUSA) is recalling one 2020 GLE 350 vehicle. One of four bolts securing the driver’s seat may not have been installed correctly and may fail. One units are affected.

Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC. (MBUSA) is recalling certain 2019 C300, C300 Coupe, CLS450, E450 Coupe and S450, 2017-2019 E300, 2018 E400 Coupe, E400 Stationwagon, and 2018-2019 S560 vehicles that have previously had the instrument cluster replaced. The software in the replaced instrument cluster may cause the seat belt warning system to not operate properly, only displaying a solid warning light if either the driver or passenger seat belt is unfastened, instead of a blinking light with an audible tone. 56 units are affected.

Newmar

Newmar Corporaton (Newmar) is recalling certain 2016-2019 Ventana LE, 2017-2020 Ventana, London Aire, Essex and Dutch Star, 2017-2019 Mountain Aire, 2018-2020 New Aire, and 2020 Kountry Star motorhomes that received the ‘inspection-only’ remedy from recall 19V-426. The rear mounted Power Distribution Module (PDM) may have been damaged during manufacturing, possibly resulting in the rear marker lights, brake lights, or turn signals not functioning. 2,005 units are affected.

Peterbilt

PACCAR Incorporated (PACCAR) is recalling certain 2020 Peterbilt 520 vehicles. Incorrect bolts may have been used to secure the steering assist cylinder bracket, possibly allowing the bolts to loosen. 239 units are affected.

Thor

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2017-2021 Freedom Elite motorhomes. A 100amp converter breaker was incorrectly installed at the battery tray when a 70amp breaker is required, possibly resulting in the wiring connected to the breaker overheating. 2,009 units are affected.

Thor Motor Coach

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Sequence and Tellaro motorhomes. The dinette booth seat belts may be too short preventing them from being usable by some occupants. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) numbers 208, “Occupant Crash Protection” and 209, “Seat Belt Assemblies.” 49 units are affected.

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2017-2020 Aria, Venetian and Tuscany, 2017 Tuscany XTE and 2017-2019 Palazzo motorhomes vehicles that received an inspection-only remedy for recall 18V-763. The rear mounted Power Distribution Module (PDM) may have been damaged during manufacturing, possibly resulting in the rear marker lights, brake lights, or turn signals not functioning. 1,780 units are affected.

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2021 Daybreak, Four Winds, Quantum, Chateau, and Freedom Elite motorhomes built on the 2020 Ford E-Series chassis. The battery cable may not have been properly secured within the chassis rail, which can cause it to contact the exhaust manifold and heat shield. 63 units are affected.

Tropos

Tropos Technologies, Inc. (Tropos) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Able low-speed vehicles. The back-up camera may not provide a sufficient view angle. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, “Rear Visibility.” 66 units are affected. Read more

