Lang Aftermarket iReport: Four outlet groups drive ‘Do-It-For-Me’ growth

“Four groups of repair outlets have generated over 90% of Do-It-For-Me (DIFM) car and light truck product growth over the past five years (2014 to 2019). The total product growth share of these four outlets was greater than their combined sales share, reflecting their strong annual product growth rates over this five-year span. “Vehicle Dealers achieved the largest portion of DIFM product growth between 2014 and 2019, followed by Repair Specialists, with Service Stations & Garages third and Foreign Specialists fourth in product growth share. Three of these four outlets have expanded their DIFM product sales share during this period.” — Jim Lang, publisher, Lang Aftermarket iReport

Three Repair Outlet Groups with Top Growth

Vehicle Dealers and Repair Specialists combined to create over 51% of the more than $13 billion surge in car and light truck Do-It-For-Me (DIFM) product sales from 2014 to 2019, at user-price.

Vehicle Dealers generated 26.0% of light vehicle DIFM product growth during these five years, followed by Repair Specialists who accounted for 25.2% of the more than $13 billion DIFM product expansion.

Service Stations & Garages (despite declining in product sales share) recorded the third largest DIFM product growth, at 24.4%.

Specialty Repair Outlets

There are two types of Specialty Repair operations: Repair Specialists (outlets specializing in a limited array of service jobs) and Foreign Specialists (outlets focusing on foreign nameplate repair).

Approximately 40% of DIFM product growth was generated by these two types of specialty repair outlets between 2014 and 2019.

As mentioned, Repair Specialists were responsible for an estimated 25.2% of market expansion, with Foreign Specialists representing the fourth largest share of DIFM product growth, at 14.8%.

Other DIFM Product Growth Contributors

Tire Stores created 5.9% of the more than $13 billion DIFM product gain at user-price, followed by Discount Stores/Mass Merchandisers with bays, which generated 3.7% of light vehicle product growth between 2014 and 2019.

Outlets Declining in Product Volume

Auto Parts Stores with bays declined in both DIFM product share and volume between 2014 and 2019.

DIFM Product Dollar Growth

Vehicle Dealers ranked first in product dollar growth, adding $3.5 billion of DIFM product sales over this five-year span, followed by Repair Specialists, up $3.4 billion at user-price.

Service Stations & Garages added $3.3 billion in DIFM product volume between 2014 and 2019, followed by Foreign Specialists with a $2.0 billion gain.

Other Repair Outlets

Tire Stores recorded a modest $0.8 billion increase in DIFM product volume from 2014 to 2019, followed by Discount Stores/Mass Merchandisers with bays, which recorded a smaller $0.5 billion gain in DIFM product over this five-year span.

Outlets Losing Volume

Auto Parts Stores with bays declined in both DIFM share and volume over the past five years.

Six Major Takeaways

DIFM product growth from 2014 to 2019 was dominated by four groups of repair outlets.

Vehicle Dealers combined with Repair Specialists to generate 51% of the more than $13 billion of light vehicle DIFM product growth between 2014 and 2019.

Service Stations & Garages were third in DIFM product growth share between 2014 and 2019, followed by Foreign Specialists. Tire Stores were fifth in product growth share, followed by Discount Stores/Mass Merchandisers with bays.

Vehicle Dealers added the most DIFM product sales between 2014 and 2019, $3.5 billion, followed by Repair Specialists with a $3.4 billion DIFM product expansion. Service Stations & Garages ranked third with a $3.3 billion product gain, followed by Foreign Specialists, who added $2.0 billion in DIFM product sales at user-price.

Tire Stores increased their DIFM product sales by $0.8 billion and Discount Stores/Mass Merchandisers with bays expanded their DIFM product volume by $0.4 billion. Auto Parts Stores with bays fell in DIFM product volume over this five-year span.

Three of the seven major groups of repair outlets expanded their DIFM product share between 2014 and 2019: Vehicle Dealers, Repair Specialists, and Foreign Specialists. In contrast, Service Stations & Garages, Tire Stores, Discount Stores/Mass Merchandisers with bays and Auto Parts Stores with bays each declined in light vehicle product share during this period.

Copyright 2020 by Lang Marketing Resources, Inc.

NOTE: Special thanks to publisher Jim Lang for granting us permission to publish the Lang Aftermarket iReport.