KUKUI receives strategic growth investment from SSM Partners

ROSEVILLE, California (June 4, 2019) – Kukui Corporation, the maker of the All-in-One Success Platform®, a market leading digital marketing solution for the automotive aftermarket industry, announced today that it has secured $27 million in Series A funding.

The strategic growth investment from Memphis-based SSM Partners will provide Kukui – an ASA sponsored benefit provider – with resources to accelerate continued platform innovation, rapid market expansion, expanded customer services, and support accelerated growth in the automotive aftermarket industry.

As part of the strategic growth investment, Jim Tallman, executive chairman of Innovative Interfaces and a former CEO with multiple companies, will be joining Kukui as executive chairman to support the management team as an advisor.

Since its launch in 2011, more than 2,000 auto repair businesses worldwide have trusted Kukui to manage their marketing, websites and customer retention needs. And, they have relied on the Kukui platform to provide them with deep analytics about the health and success of those programs.

Kukui’s focus is to enable shop owners to be successful both personally and professionally, and to provide them with solutions that build trust between motorists and their local repair shop.

“We are very excited to complete this transaction with the team at SSM Partners. The past year Kukui has seen record-breaking growth month after month. This investment signals the launch of our next phase of transformational growth. Clearly, the experience SSM brings in helping businesses scale will be invaluable to Kukui, but equally important is their match in both company style and culture with Kukui.” — Todd Westerlund, Kukui CEO

Mr. Westerlund continued saying, “I am also very grateful to welcome Jim to our team. His 30+ year career of management and business development experience will help us with our strategic plans of investing in new product innovation and pursuing market expansion.”

“I am very pleased to be able to support this very talented management team given the clear market leadership and innovative culture that they have developed since the inception of the Company,” said Mr. Tallman.

“Kukui was built by listening to and solving customer needs, and that formula has fueled remarkable customer satisfaction and growth,” said Hunter Witherington, Partner at SSM Partners. “We are excited to partner with management to help support the expansion of their market-leading platform.”

According to Greg Buckley, Owner of Buckley’s Auto Care, “This is an incredible day for the Kukui Team! After a decade of taking a steady approach to building the premier suite of business building tools for an auto shop’s success, they are now ready to soar. I’m very excited about this new chapter in Kukui’s evolution. Armed with new resources and strategic partners, Kukui will no doubt enhance its already robust technology and bring to market other advanced tools that have been waiting in the wings. I very much look forward to continuing my journey with them.”

About Kukui Corporation

Kukui enables success. The Kukui All in One Success Platform® empowers each of Kukui’s clients with quantitative data showing their return on investment, the number of new clients based on their POS system, statistics revealing their customer retention rate, and areas to improve their business through the tracking of phone calls, appointment forms, and feedback from customer reviews. Kukui enables shop owners to focus “on the business.” For more information visit Kukui at Kukui.com or call (877) 695-6008.

About SSM Partners

SSM invests $5-25 million in rapidly growing companies within software, services, and healthcare. The growth equity firm, which invests nationally and is based in Memphis, Tennessee, has partnered with talented entrepreneurs for more than 20 years. Starting with a relationship built on trust, SSM makes minority and majority equity investments and offers its entrepreneur-partners a thorough understanding of the growth company lifecycle and a collaborative approach to building great businesses. For more information, please visit www.ssmpartners.com.