Kukui appoints new CEO

Kukui Corp., an ASA Sponsored Benefit Provider, today announced Lorie Sharp has been named the organization’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Kukui provides businesses a custom marketing platform that integrates with each organization’s Point of Sale (POS) system.

Sharp succeeds Todd Westerlund who, after leading the company’s transformation over the past several years, will continue to lead Kukui’s sales and marketing machine as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

The selection of Sharp underscores Kukui’s Board of Directors’ commitment to invest in and support the needs of Kukui’s customers as rapid advancements in technology change the landscape of the automotive aftermarket industry.

Sharp brings over twenty years of experience leading and transforming innovative global automotive companies through ever-changing competitive landscapes.

Most recently, Sharp served as the Managing Director of asTech, a global provider of vehicle electronic systems for the automotive industry.

“Kukui is a vibrant company with a strong brand at the forefront of marketing innovation for the automotive aftermarket industry,” Sharp said. “It is an exciting time of unprecedented growth and opportunity in the automotive industry at large, and I am honored to be joining Kukui to continue its mission of supporting the success of automotive businesses worldwide.”

“Building Kukui into the industry leader that it has become was an amazing experience for me,” said Todd Westerlund. “In the next phase of our growth, I am excited to be able to provide my laser focus to driving our sales and marketing teams.”

“I’d like to personally thank Todd Westerlund for his transformational leadership and laying the foundation for Kukui’s future success over the last couple of years. As we usher in a new era of growth, Lorie Sharp’s deep understanding of the market opportunities and challenges facing the automotive aftermarket industry, combined with Todd’s sales and marketing expertise, will provide the strong leadership team we require to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Kukui Executive Chairman, Jim Tallman.

About Kukui Corporation

Kukui is the maker of the All in One Success Platform®, which empowers each of its’ clients with advanced business intelligence powered by an integrated suite of business marketing solutions and custom-built websites that are optimized for high sales conversion. Kukui clients drive their business decisions with a single intuitive analytics dashboard, providing at a glance quantitative data concerning their return on investment, statistics revealing their customer retention rate, and areas to improve their business. The Kukui platform enables clients with customer engagement and trust-building solutions through real-time business messaging, digital inspections, call tracking, online appointment setting, social media management, and online reputation management. Kukui lets business owners focus “on the business.”