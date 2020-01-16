Keynote speakers announced for 2020 Women in Auto Care Leadership Conference

BETHESDA, Md. – Jan. 15, 2020 – Women in Auto Care, a community of the Auto Care Association, announced today the keynote speakers for its upcoming Women in Auto Care Leadership Conference.

The now annual conference provides two engaging days of dynamic speakers and workshops focused on sharpening personal and professional development skills, as well as providing attendees with the latest industry updates and trends.

The conference will take place Feb. 19-20 in Charlotte, N.C. at the Omni Charlotte Hotel.

Keynote speakers include:

Sara Ross

Leadership expert, vitality advocate and self-described “street scientist,” Sara Ross is dedicated to redefining how we succeed at work and thrive in life by sharing brain-based, vitality-enhancing strategies to create healthier, happier, high-performing leaders and workplaces. She will share how EQ can help manage intense and stressful environments; increase productivity and profitability; drive innovation and strengthen relationships.

Stacey Hanke

Author and keynote speaker, Stacey Hanke provides practical and immediate skills and techniques that have given thousands the ability to enhance their influence Monday to Monday®. Her interactive session will provide the how-to’s for building a consistent brand through verbal and non-verbal communication.

Conference attendees will have the opportunity to:

Attend general education sessions;

Participate in hands-on breakout sessions; and

Give back to the community through a local volunteer activity.

New to the conference this year, attendees can participate in a unique session, “Coffee with a Mentor,” which will facilitate matching individuals for mentor and mentee relationships. The Women in Auto Care Leadership Conference will also host a “Party with a Purpose” scholarship fundraising event, which goes towards providing financial assistance to young women seeking careers in the auto care industry. This year’s scholarship fundraising event during the conference will be a “Roaring 20s” themed casino night, with dozens of prizes up for grabs.

To register for the conference, click here. The deadline to receive the discounted hotel rate is Thursday, Jan. 16.