Kelley Blue Book: Top 10 car care tips

From Kelley Blue Book

We have all heard these stories, cars and trucks lasting 200,000, 300,000, even 500,000 miles.

What’s the secret? Three words: maintenance, maintenance, maintenance.

“Nobody reads the owner’s manual. Pretty much to make it run that far it’s fluids, timing belts, maintenance by the book,” said Jim Moritz, global technical trainer for an international automotive tool and equipment manufacturing company.

CLICK HERE: TOP 10 CAR CAR TIPS IN DETAIL

(QUICKLY FIND AN ASA SHOP TO HELP YOU WITH THESE)

The Quick List