Kelley Blue Book: 10 most awarded cars & brands of 2020

To compile this list, Kelley Blue Book’s experts sorted through the winners from all of the company’s 2020 awards programs, tallying the cars and brands that were awarded most often. Kelley Blue Book’s major annual awards programs include the Best Buy Awards, Best Auto Tech Awards, Best Resale Value Awards, 5-Year Cost to Own Awards and Brand Image Awards. Also factored into the final count are the various car accolade lists created by Kelley Blue Book’s editorial staff this year – such as the 12 Best Family Cars, 10 Best Family Cars Under $25,000, 10 Best All-Wheel-Drive Vehicles Under $30,000, and many more.

“Our expert editorial team has a deep knowledge of every new car that comes out in a single year. Add in the tremendous amounts of vehicle and market data from Kelley Blue Book, and we are able to evaluate an extensive list of factors before finalizing the top picks,” said Matt DeLorenzo, senior managing editor for Kelley Blue Book. “For 2020, the Kia Telluride landed among all cars as the Most Awarded with its impressive combination of value, elegance and capability, while Toyota lead the Most Awarded Brands for 2020.”

10 Most Awarded Cars of 2020

Rank Year Make Model Sample Editorial Comments 1 2020 Kia Telluride The top vehicle on this list is the 2020 Kia Telluride, an SUV that wowed us with its combination of value, elegance, and capability. 2 2020 Jeep Wrangler The current generation of the Wrangler is more capable, more refined, and more fuel-efficient than its predecessors yet didn’t lose any aspect of what makes this vehicle an icon. 3 2020 Honda Odyssey Honda’s minivan has a smartly designed interior with clever, thoughtful features for the family. It continues to be the best vehicle in the segment. 4 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Hyundai totally redefined its Santa Fe just last year, upsizing it to make it more spacious and more family-friendly than ever before. It offers a lot of value, which is one of the reasons why it was named one of our 12 Best Family Cars of 2020. 5 2020 Toyota Tacoma With a long history of accolades that reflect its legendary reliability, the Toyota Tacoma continues to be a truck that you can depend on in the long run. 6 2020 Subaru Forester The recently redesigned Subaru Forester is an easy-to-recommend SUV, thanks to its well-designed interior, its complement of standard advanced safety features, and its value. 7 2020 Chevrolet Corvette When it was unveiled, the all-new mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette nearly broke the internet. Its supercar styling and power numbers were impressive, but its incredible resale value data and bargain starting price make the Corvette far more than just an excellent sports car. 8 2020 Toyota Highlander The all-new 2020 Toyota Highlander is more spacious, more fuel-efficient, and comes with more standard safety features. That’s why we named it one of our 12 Best Family Cars. 9 2020 Subaru Crosstrek It’s an SUV for all seasons, with terrific ground clearance and standard all-wheel drive. Its subcompact footprint makes it easy to maneuver around town. 10 2020 Subaru Outback The new-for-2020 Subaru Outback is an excellent example of the direction in which Subaru is going, with an upscale interior, wide range of standard safety features, and terrific resale value.

10 Most Awarded Brands of 2020

Rank Year Make 1 2020 Toyota 2 2020 Subaru 3 2020 Honda 4 2020 Hyundai 5 2020 Chevrolet 6 2020 Ford 7 2020 Lexus 8 2020 Kia 9 2020 Jeep 10 2020 Porsche

