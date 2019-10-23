Jalopnik: Does tire rotation include tightening lug nuts? Michigan court concludes ‘No’

By Aaron Gordon / Jalopnik

In what will surely go down in history as one of the most Galaxy Brain court rulings of all time, a Michigan appeals court determined that a tire rotation does not, in fact, include tightening the lug nuts.

It is a ruling that not only defies common sense but has potentially broad ramifications for Michigan car owners who may find it much harder to sue mechanics for doing unspeakably dumb things, such as not making sure the damn tires stay on the car.

