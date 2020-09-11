J.D. Power: Top 10 problems affecting automotive multimedia experience are design-related

“The majority of frequently occurring problems with multimedia and infotainment systems are design-related issues, many of which could be addressed through software updates to work out the bugs,” said Brent Gruber, senior director of global automotive quality at J.D. Power.

While upgradeability and software updates can keep multimedia systems relevant and problem free, the study finds that over-the-air (OTA) updates can create more problems and be a big source of dissatisfaction. Study data shows that owner satisfaction drops by 173 index points (on a 1,000-point scale) when OTA problems are experienced.

“This is very concerning considering the rapid growth of remote update capabilities for multimedia and infotainment systems,” Gruber said. “In theory, the added convenience of fixing notable industry problems on the fly sounds great, but manufacturers need to ensure that the solution isn’t creating more headaches for owners in an area that is already highly problematic.”

Top-performing vehicles in each segment are as follows:

Midsize/Large: Dodge Challenger

Midsize/Large Premium: BMW X6

Small/Compact: Nissan Sentra

Small/Compact Premium: Genesis G70

The 2020 U.S. Multimedia Quality and Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 87,282 purchasers and lessees of new 2020 model-year vehicles who were surveyed after 90 days of ownership. The study was fielded from February through May 2020.

