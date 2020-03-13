J.D. Power: Coronavirus could cause car part shortages

The coronavirus pandemic could cause parts shortages at auto dealership service departments, J.D. Power warned as it unveiled its 2020 U.S. Customer Service Index survey.

“There’s no telling how widespread or long lasting the ripple effect of the coronavirus will be for the automotive industry, but it inevitably will have a financial effect on dealers’ service business,” Chris Sutton, vice president of the U.S. automotive retail practice at J.D. Power, said in a statement.

