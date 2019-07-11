It’s ‘almost illegal’ to repair your car at home in California county

Residents of Sacramento County may be in a bit of a bind the next time they elect to take on a car repair in their own garage. At issue are the county’s zoning codes, some of which are worded with a vagueness that would make a politician proud.

First expounded upon at the Grassroots Motorsports forum and brought into the mainstream consciousness by the gearheads at Jalopnik, the lawmakers have cleaved the activity of “auto repair” into two buckets: minor and major.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE