IRS: Choose a tax professional wisely

By The IRS

There are various types of tax return preparers, including certified public accountants, enrolled agents, attorneys, and many others who don’t have a professional credential.

You expect your preparer to be skilled in tax preparation and to accurately file your income tax return. You trust him or her with your most personal information. They know about your marriage, your income, your children and your social security numbers – the details of your financial life.

Most tax return preparers provide outstanding and professional tax service. However, each year, some taxpayers are hurt financially because they choose the wrong tax return preparer.

Be sure to check our tips for choosing a tax preparer.