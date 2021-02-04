Industry Performance: View last week’s car counts & Average Repair Orders from across U.S.
Last week’s average car count was 79, with a high of more than 91 and a low at nearly 50 on the West Coast, though the western states experienced the highest AROs.
From Aftermarket Matters
HOUSTON, Texas — The Tekmetric Index (TM-500) collects data from 500 auto repair shops, a sample of Tekmetric users across the U.S. TM-500 monitors economical trends to show how the industry is performing as a whole.
Below are last week’s trends in car counts and AROs (Average Repair Orders) by region.