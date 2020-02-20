ICYMI: Growing movement to list auto recalls on car registration notices

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Ohio recently became the first state in the country to notify vehicle owners about recalls, each time they renew their registrations. The first recall notices were mailed out in January.

Other states may follow suit, but right now in Florida, it’s up to the driver to know if their car’s been recalled. I have contacted the Florida DMV to find out if our state is considering a similar program, but have not received an answer yet.

