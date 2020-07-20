Hyundai Recalls 270,000 Vehicles

Tire inflator kits problematic
AutoInc.,

A Decrease font size. A Reset font size. A Increase font size.

From Ratchet+Wrench

Hyundai is recalling vehicles that are equipped with tire inflator kits. When the inflator is plugged into the 12-volt power outlet, once commonly used as a cigarette lighter, a fire risk emerges. 

Screen Shot 2020 07 20 At 3.06.24 Pm

According to Consumer Reports, the outlets in some vehicles may not have been installed correctly, disabling a thermal fuse that protects against overheating. If yours was installed incorrectly and you were to unknowingly plug in your tire inflator, it could cause a fire. 

 

The models being recalled were manufactured between 2011 and 2012 and include the Accent, Elantra, Sonata Hybrid, and Veloster. 

 

Comments

comments

Related Posts: