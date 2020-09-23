TakingTheHill.com: House Republican E/C Committee members introduce AV legislation

From the Automotive Service Association

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. House Energy & Commerce Committee Republican Members introduced Autonomous Vehicle legislation to address numerous automaker concerns relative to research and deployment of autonomous vehicles.

The legislation is similar to legislation previously considered by the Committee.

Unfortunately, the bill does not address vehicle data access which is critical for independent automotive repairers.

The 116th Congress is not expected to address this legislation or any AV legislation prior to adjournment for the year.