Harley-Davidson facing class action lawsuit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Dealers and riders were not warned about Harley-Davidson’s allegedly defective anti-lock braking system.

Plaintiffs in four states have filed class action lawsuits against the American motorcycle company Harley-Davidson, on behalf of the owners of Touring model motorcycles produced from 2008 through 2010.

The plaintiffs are being represented by the class action specialty law firm of Price Armstrong.

As detailed in the complaints filed in Garcia v. Harley-Davidson, Fisher v. Harley-Davidson, Clark v. Harley-Davidson, and Nesbitt v. Harley-Davidson, these lawsuits allege a serious defect in a component in the motorcycles’ wiring.

Due to an alleged defective wiring harness in the affected motorcycles’ Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), there is a possibility of sudden, unexpected ABS braking failure for over 150,000 motorcycle owners across the country.

The bikes in question are the Harley-Davidson Touring and CVO Touring models, which would include Electra Glide, Road Glide, Street Glide and Road King models.

“Harley-Davidson’s customers spent their hard-earned money on motorcycles that Harley-Davidson claimed were made safer by ABS; unfortunately, we believe that the evidence will show that the ABS on these motorcycles may fail to work when their riders most need it to – in an emergency braking situation. We believe Harley has a responsibility to tens of thousands of its dedicated owners and riders to step up and fix this dangerous problem. We believe Harley-Davidson has known about this for over a decade and has refused to do the right thing for its owners, so we are asking the courts to make them.” – Nicholas Armstrong, founding partner at Price Armstrong.

To date, lawsuits have been filed in Calif. (case 3:19-cv-02054-JCS), Ga. (case SUCV2019000603), Fla. (case 2:19-cv-14154-RLR) and Ark. (case 26CV-19-632 C18ED01).

