GM unveils future electric vehicles, plan to beat Tesla

General Motors wants to do better at telling the story of its electric vehicle development.

So GM leaders invited about 150 journalists to an “EV day” Wednesday, showing 11 future EVs in its Design Dome at the Warren Technical Center. GM did not allow any photographs of the vehicles or provide any to the media.

The upcoming GMC Hummer pickup hulked in one corner of the dome and the Cadillac Lyriq, a futuristic SUV, was shown across the aisle.

“We want to put everyone in an EV and we have what it takes to do it,” GM CEO Mary Barra said.

