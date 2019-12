WASHINGTON (Reuters) – General Motors said on Thursday it is issuing recalls for more than 900,000 vehicles worldwide in two separate campaigns to address brake software issues and fire risks.

The largest U.S. automaker is recalling more than 550,000 2019 light-duty Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Cadillac CT6 and GMC Sierra 1500 vehicles due to a potential software glitch that could disable vehicle brake systems and notifications.

