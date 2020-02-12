Genesis named 1st overall in 2020 J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study

Genesis leads the industry as top-ranked nameplate

G80 leads Midsize Premium Car Segment dependability

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — In only the debut appearance for the auto industry’s youngest luxury automotive brand, today, Genesis announced two wins in J.D. Power’s 2020 Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS). The Korean luxury brand ranked #1 overall and scored a win with its G80 in the Midsize Premium Car Segment.

Genesis is the #1 nameplate in the industry and the Genesis G80 leads the Midsize Premium Car Segment in 2020 JD Power Vehicle Dependability Study.

“In a constantly improving business like the automotive industry you’ve got to be there for your customers,” said Mark Del Rosso, Chief Executive Officer, Genesis Motor North America. “These awards, given years after these cars were initially sold, demonstrate our commitment to providing industry-leading reliability.”

The annual study ranks auto manufacturers and their products by problems per one hundred vehicles (PP100). The brand and car with the lowest level of problems wins the respective category. The Genesis brand won overall by achieving less than one problem per vehicle (89 PP100) during the past 12 months by original owners of their three-year-old vehicles. The 89 PP100 score represents a 34 percent better performance than the industry average. Specific areas of leadership include the driving experience, HVAC (heating/ventilation and air conditioning), interior and seating categories.

Genesis Motor America

Genesis Motor America, LLC is headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif. Genesis is a global luxury automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design and innovation. All Genesis vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by an industry-leading warranty with enhanced roadside assistance and concierge services. Within the past year, Genesis has won highest-ranked brand in the automotive industry awards for initial quality and owner satisfaction from industry experts such as J.D. Power and Consumer Reports. In just its first year in the U.S. Market, the Genesis G70 luxury sport sedan garnered unprecedented third-party industry expert acclaim, winning 18 major awards and accolades.