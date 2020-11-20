General Motors announces increased investment in electric vehicles

By Madi Hawkins / ASA

General Motors (GM) announced plans this week to invest $27 billion on electric and autonomous vehicles through 2025, $7 billion more than the amount they promised before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, GM will launch 30 electric vehicle models by 2025 around the world, with over two thirds available in North America.

These, among other electric vehicle investments, represent a shift in General Motors toward an entirely electric vehicle portfolio. GM CEO Mary Barra stated that “[GM] can accelerate our EV plans because we are rapidly building a competitive advantage in batteries, software, vehicle integration, manufacturing and customer experience.”

Read the General Motors press release here.

Madi Hawkins serves as a Legislative Analyst in the Automotive Service Association’s Washington, D.C. office. She is a graduate of Vanderbilt University with a major in Public Policy Studies. Madi is originally from Austin, Texas, where she was born and raised, but now resides in Washington, D.C.