GEICO calls in the ‘Smartdogs’ to tackle distracted driving

If they could speak, these Smartdogs would tell people: turn on the ‘Do Not Disturb While Driving’ feature on your phone while you’re on the road.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) says only one in five drivers set the ‘Do Not Disturb While Driving’ mode on their smartphones. And because 25 percent of vehicle crashes have to do with cell phones, the National Safety Council indicates there’s an urgent need for drivers to keep their hands on the wheel and not on their phones.

Texting, browsing social media, taking selfies or shuffling a music playlist are especially dangerous. These types of interactions force drivers to take their hands off the wheel, their eyes off the road and their minds off their surroundings.

Smartphones aren’t the only source of distraction. GEICO asks drivers to refrain from reaching for objects in the vehicle, to plan their meals before or after their trips and to keep conversations with passengers on the light side.

To learn how you can set your smartphone to 'Do Not Disturb While Driving Mode,' visit GEICO's distracted driving resources page.

