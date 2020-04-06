Now available: Free online advanced-level automotive technical & business management training

A new training resource is now available at no-charge, as auto repairs shop owners and others are looking for ways to survive – and succeed – during the challenging days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s basically the same CTI/WTI classes you know and love, only in shorter more focused sessions.

The World Professional Automotive Community will be providing live online classes featuring advanced-level technical and business management training.

Sessions will be presented by Worldpac Training Institute (WTI) and Carquest Technical Institute (CTI) instructors, guest industry leaders and automotive systems experts from OE and premium aftermarket suppliers and manufacturers.

“The goal is to keep our community working together and moving forward in a positive way during these challenging times,” said Mark Warren in an email explaining the impetus behind the effort.

Class formats are as follows:

Introduction by an Industry Leader

30-45 Minute Training Session

15 Minute Q&A

Sample class tiles include:

Corona-virus Stimulus Package for the Professional Automotive Community

Modern BMW Maintenance

Ford Programming

Marketing During a Crisis

Turbo Oil Consumption Diagnostics

Social Media in a New World

The kickoff is at 5 p.m. PDT/7 p.m. CST/8 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, April 7, with an introduction from Bob Cushing, executive vice president, professional, for Advance Auto Parts and Worldpac, Inc.

Live classes will be presented daily, Monday-Friday, at 5 p.m. PDT/7 p.m. CST/8 p.m. EDT.

Again, pre-register for each training session, and attend as many sessions as desired.

View complete class schedules and to register at: http://www.worldpac.com/ training/classes/online/