Free ASE Webinar: Science of Tribology – understanding friction, wear & lubrication to get the job done right 

LEESBURG, Virginia – June 25, 2020 – The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar on Friday, June 26 at 4 p.m. ET entitled “Science of Tribology – Understanding Friction, Wear and Lubrication to Get the Job Done Right.”

This webinar will cover how to use maintenance chemicals (lubricants, penetrants, greases, cleaners and degreasers) to protect equipment and make jobs easier. Chris Aiello, research and development scientist at WD-40 Company will teach participants how these chemicals are developed, the test methods used to evaluate performance and chemistry, which ones to use on different surfaces, and the health and safety around these types of products.

For more information and to register, click here. Attendees will receive a certificate of completion for attending this session.

