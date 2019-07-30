Forum on new vehicle technologies structured for independent repair shops

WASHINGTON, D.C. – July 29, 2019 – Cutting edge Arizona shop owner Frank Leutz knows the importance of attending meetings like ASA’s upcoming Technology & Telematics Forum. The event is scheduled for Sept. 12 in the Detroit suburb of Troy, Michigan.

“In a climate of huge automotive technology advancements, it is critical that clear and concise information for the aftermarket automotive service technician in the service bay is available to properly repair and service the motoring public,” said Leutz, owner of Desert Car Care of Chandler.

ASA is partnering with the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers to host the 6th annual TTF.

(To learn more about the Technology and Telematics Forum, click HERE.)

As the event draws closer, ASA is encouraging anyone involved in the automotive industry to attend.

During the forum, attendees will have the chance to engage with peers and industry experts on new vehicle technologies. Led by automotive manufacturers, researchers, innovators and technology developers, there will be lively discussions regarding real world issues facing mechanical and collision repairers.

“New vehicle technology is just at the beginning of its stride,” ASA Washington, D.C. representative Bob Redding said. “Automakers and tech companies are among the experts transforming the automotive industry. This forum will ensure that repairers are prepared and knowledgeable about the new vehicle technologies of the future and the impact on their repair shops.”

The forum, which will be at Troy’s Hilton Garden (Ballroom), will include five panels discussing the latest vehicle technology advancements, data access, and cybersecurity solutions.

Be sure to register before Aug. 9 to receive the “last chance” discount at members.asashop.org/events/

About ASA

ASA advances professionalism and excellence in the automotive repair industry through education, representation and member services. To take advantage of the many benefits of membership in ASA, please visit ASAshop.org or call (817) 514-2901. Access our new mobile app by downloading on iPhone and Android devices.

For additional information about ASA, including past news releases, go to ASAshop.org or visit ASA’s legislative website at TakingTheHill.com.