Fortune: Why nearly 50,000 GM auto workers just went on strike

For the first time in 12 years, General Motors has seen its workers—nearly 50,000 of them—walk off the job.

It’s a work action that could cost the company $50 million per day, according to Dan Levy, an analyst at Credit Suisse. And the company’s stock is taking a hit, falling roughly 3% by midday Monday.

Confused about what’s behind all of this and what’s being done to end the strike? We’ve got a few answers for you.

