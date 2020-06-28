Sections

Forbes: Warning issued for millions of Google Gmail users

AutoInc.,

A Decrease font size. A Reset font size. A Increase font size.

GmailFrom Forbes

A Google bombshell last week gave users a great reason to quit Windows 10. Now serious new problems mean millions of Gmail users might want to join them.

Reported by both Windows Latest and MSPowerUser, Gmail users are discovering that Microsoft’s Windows 10 built-in Mail client is deleting their emails and/or sending them to spam automatically.

One user described their experience:

“I have been facing an issue with the Windows 10 Mail app linked to a Google account. I have noticed that when I respond to emails, the email I send disappears and cannot be found in sent items, outbox, bin, spam, or anywhere actually. The disappeared email cannot be found on gmail’s web interface either. It appears that it is automatically deleted and erased from the server.”

READ MORE

Comments

comments

Related Posts: