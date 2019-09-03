Forbes: Data science will drive auto industry in future

If you identify the key building block of the auto industry during its first 130 years, you would have to point to engineering.

It was engineering that made automobiles, our personal transportation devices, possible in the first place. And it is engineering that kept the line of progress moving forward decade after decade. Engineering made cars safer, more fuel-efficient, more comfortable, more durable, and more useful. It is responsible for the immense progress the auto industry has enjoyed and for the incredible benefits that personal transportation has delivered to the people of the globe.

But going forward, engineering won’t serve as the prime driver of the auto industry, according to Sreenivasa Chakravarti, vice president – manufacturing, Tata Consultancy Services.

Instead, he asserts, the key driver will be data science.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE