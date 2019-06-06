FleetOwner: ‘Michelin, GM to launch airless tires for passenger vehicles by 2024’

Companies to start real-world testing on a test fleet of Bolt EV vehicles in Michigan.
By Catharine Conway / FleetOwner.com

According to FleetOwner.com, the Michelin Uptis prototype tire debuted at the 2019 Movin’On Summit in Montreal, QC.

MONTREAL. Michelin and General Motors presented a new generation of airless wheel technology for passenger vehicles — the Michelin Uptis prototype (or “Unique Puncture-proof Tire System”) — at the Movin’On Summit for sustainable mobility.

Michelin and GM also announced an agreement to validate the Uptis Prototype and set a goal of introducing Uptis on passenger models as early as 2024. It is a significant jump ahead from a prediction at last year’s Movin’On Summit.

